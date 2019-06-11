The Department of Public Safety released details Tuesday on the weekend discovery of a pickup that crashed into a ravine at FM 45 and U.S. Highway 377, killing the 38-year-old driver.

The DPS identified the victim as Elsie Virginia Ripple.

The woman had been reported missing by family and friends for several days. It is unknown when the crash occurred, the DPS said.

According to an email from the DPS:

While on duty working traffic enforcement in Brown County Saturday afternoon, a trooper noticed vehicle tracks in the ditch at the intersection of FM 45 and U.S. Highway 377.

Further investigation yielded the discovery of a fatal vehicle traffic crash. The trooper discovered a Ford Ranger pickup and the body of the registered owner outside the vehicle, in the ravine.

Investigation of the crash scene revealed the driver was traveling northwest on FM 45. The vehicle crossed Highway 377, striking an embankment and leaving a large divot.

The vehicle continued to travel up the embankment approximately 80 feet, striking a fence and several trees. The vehicle traveled a short distance before dropping off 47 feet into a ravine.

The vehicle struck the front portion on an embankment coming to rest on a large boulder. The crash was discovered around 4:15 p.m.