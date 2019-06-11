Brownwood Fire Station 2 on Indian Creek Drive is vacant pending completion of an asbestos abatement project later this summer, which Brownwood City Council members approved at a cost of up to $27,000.

Station 2 firefighters and trucks are housed at Gordon Wood Stadium field house, Fire Chief Eddy Wood told council members Tuesday morning. He said the goal is to be out of the field house by Aug. 1.

A $10,000 Birch Foundation grant that was donated to the fire department this year will go toward the cost, Wood told firefighters. Additionally, the fire department has a reimbursement of nearly $26,000 from the state for deployments in the last fiscal year.

That reimbursement can’t be applied to last fiscal year, so the funds will go to the city’s general fund, Wood said.

In late December or early January, Wood said, it was decided to investigate “the asbestos potential in that building.”

Asbestos consultants discovered asbestos in the living quarters and the bays, Wood said.

In other business Tuesday, council members approved a contract with Zac Browder for $26,277 to construct rest room facilities at Trigg Park.

Council members requested a rest room in a workshop last year for a rest room at the park because a splash pad had been installed. Council members Ed McMillian and H.D. Jones requested to put together a plan to build the rest rooms using locally donated labor and material.

They contacted Browder to put together a plan that would include contracting the construction as well as coordinating the donated portions.

Browder submitted a quote for the construction which included the plumbing and electrical work being donated at no cost to the city.