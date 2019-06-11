COLEMAN — Graveside services for Patricio Marcelino Seballos, 31, of Coleman will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 12, at the Coleman City Cemetery Pavilion with deacon Ray Nunez officiating.

Services are under the direction of Henderson Funeral Home of Coleman.

He died Tuesday, June 4, at the Coleman County Medical Center in Coleman, Texas.

Visitation will be held from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

He was born Aug. 22, 1987 in Abilene, Texas to Santos Seballos Sr. and Dedra Salas Duquette. He was raised in Coleman and graduated from Coleman High School in 2006. He was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church and a lifetime resident of Coleman.

Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Dedra and husband Craig Duquette of Coleman; father, Santos Seballos Sr. of Coleman; three sisters, Diana and husband Edward Lomas of Coleman, Marcela Surita of Marble Falls and Kimberly Surita of Coleman; brother, Santos Seballos, Jr. of Coleman; and his grandmothers.