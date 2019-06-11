Ed Kading has been appointed as the City of Brownwood Police Chief.

Kading’s law enforcement experience and training spans more than 25 years. Kading grew up in Huntsville, Texas where he graduated high school and attended Sam Houston State University on a golf scholarship. After graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, Kading joined the San Angelo Police Department (SAPD) where he has been for more than 25 years.

Kading’s career in San Angelo has given him experience in every aspect of local policing. He spent his early years at SAPD as a patrol officer, fraud and forgery detective and narcotics investigator. After promoting to sergeant in 2003, he spent time supervising a patrol shift, the Criminal Investigation Division and the Narcotics Division before joining the Office of Professional Standards.

In 2011, Kading promoted to lieutenant where he commanded a patrol shift and was assigned as the training coordinator for the SAPD Training Academy. In 2016, Kading assumed command of the Street Crimes Division which includes Narcotics/Gangs/Special Operations. He spent 16 years on the SAPD SWAT team and was chosen as SWAT commander in 2016.

Kading is a student of law enforcement and leadership. In 2006, he graduated from Angelo State University with a Master of Public Administration. In 2017, he attended and graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Va. Kading is a TCOLE Advanced Instructor and has taught courses around the state involving Internal Affairs Investigations, and teaches courses at the SAPD Academy to include Professionalism and Ethics, the US and Texas Constitutions, Professional Policing, and First Line Supervisor/Leadership.

Kading is the proud father of two children, Donovan, 21, and Ellen, 7.

“I look forward to becoming a part of the Brownwood community, and the Brownwood Police Department family. Together, we will develop each other to continue a tradition of professional, effective, and compassionate public service,” stated Kading.

City Manager Emily Crawford recommended Kading to the City Council with the unanimous support of the Police Chief Interview Committee, made up by Councilmen Larry Mathis and Draco Miller, Brownwood Municipal Police Association President Fred Bastardo, Vice President Ray Slayton and City Manager Crawford.

“I am excited for Chief Kading to join our team,” said Crawford. “He has a stellar track record with the City of San Angelo. He is passionate about training officers and leading with professionalism. I know he will continue the progress and partnerships we have enjoyed in Brownwood.”

Kading will join the Brownwood Police Department July 8.