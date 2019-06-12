The Bastrop County Animal Shelter has signed an agreement with a Washington-based rescue group that will accept hard-to-adopt cats and dogs and distribute them to under-capacity shelters outside the state.

“We try to save the animals that come through the shelter in any way that we can,” Animal Services Director Ashley Hermans said. “Obviously (through) adoptions, but also we work with rescues.”

The rescue group, the NOAH Center, works to prevent euthanasia of healthy, adoptable homeless dogs and cats across the country by redistributing adoptable pets from overcrowded shelters to under-crowded ones. Because temperate weather in the southern U.S. leads to year-round breeding of pets, and northern winters can cause die-offs of stray animals, this often allows the rescue group to take southern born animals to shelters in northern states.

The most common hard-to-adopt pets are large dogs aged around two years that are under-trained or under-socialized. These dogs, Hermans said, spend most of their time in the kennels.

Recently, Buck, a nearly two-year-old big black lab mix with lots of energy, was adopted out after being held in the shelter since February — a record for the shelter, Hermans said.

“It took us a long time to find someone that was willing to say, ‘Yeah, this is my guy,’” Hermans said.

Under the agreement with the NOAH Center, animals like Buck, that are languishing in kennels, would be sent up north. Although the agreement comes at no cost to the county, it does not include transportation costs. Transportation logistics have not yet been ironed out, Hermans said, but may be funded through the shelter’s donation fund.

The rescue group also will only accept pets that pass a behavioral assessment and do not have a history of biting or aggression toward people. Senior animals, puppies and kittens must be pre-approved by the organization before transfer. The shelter must also ensure that the animals do not have ringworm, are spayed or neutered, and are micro-chipped.

The Bastrop County Animal Shelter nears its peak capacity during the summer months. Currently, the shelter is housing 100 dogs in its 90 kennels, with kennels occasionally housing multiple puppies. About 45 to 50 of the shelter’s 60 feline cages are occupied.

The shelter also has a high save rate, with 93% of the animals that come through the facility getting either adopted out or turned over to rescue groups, many of which are breed specific. Although the shelter is not considered a no-kill shelter, its save rate is higher than the 90 percent threshold that designated no-kill shelters are often required to meet.

The 7% of animals euthanized by the shelter are those that were brought in critically sick or critically injured, those that have severe behavioral issues, or those that were brought in by their owners while they neared the end of their natural life, Hermans said.

“We’re animal control, so we get everything. We get calls in the middle of the night for animals that get hit by cars and there’s just literally nothing you can do for them,” Hermans said. “In those events, we let those animals go for humane reasons.”

Any instance in which the shelter euthanizes a healthy, adoptable animal is a rare case.

“We keep every pet as long as we can to find the best outcome we can, while respecting the fact that there’s only so much capacity, in terms of staff and physical space that we have,” Hermans said.