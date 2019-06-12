The Smithville school district is raising money through brick sales for maintenance on the track at Tiger Stadium and/or to expand the score board to include video, according to district officials.

The bricks — which will be laid out along the entryway to the newly built Tiger Stadium and may be engraved with names, personal messages or show Tiger pride — will raise $67,200 if all 448 are sold. The money raised will also cover the costs associated with the fundraiser, district spokeswoman Ana Murray told the Times.

Each brick measures 4 inches by 8 inches and may be engraved with up to three lines of print — each line can accommodate up to 16 characters, including punctuation and spaces. The district is selling each brick for $150.

There are two areas inside the main entrance to Tiger Stadium that will be made up by the engraved bricks.

Murray said the money raised will pay for maintenance on the stadium's track's surface and/or to fund the expansion of the scoreboard to include a video board. She said if the scoreboard is expanded, there are other ways the district can raise additional money, such as through advertising and sponsorships.

On Jan. 17, the district held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the $10.3 million stadium, which was funded through bond money voters approved in 2016.

The $35 million bond was approved to fund three projects: $7.5 million for the stadium, $22 million for a new junior high school, and $5.5 million for renovations to existing facilities.

Superintendent Cheryl Burns told the Times in January that $7.5 million in bond funding was used to construct the stadium, though school board members approved an additional allocation of $2.8 million for infrastructure that was needed for the project. The $2.8 million was shifted from funding for the junior high school to athletics to help fund electricity infrastructure, gas lines, permitting, a detention pond, work from civil engineers to determine how to prepare for the pond, a new road as well as professional services from different entities.

That infrastructure, however, will serve both the stadium and the junior high school, which is under construction a few hundred yards from the stadium, Burns said, adding that the construction of the junior high school will not require the full $22 million.

Anyone interested in purchasing a brick may pick up an order form at the Central Administration Building, 901 NE Sixth St., or online at smithvilleisd.org.