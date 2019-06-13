ZEPHYR —The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting Tuesday, June 3, for new member Bloomers and Boots.

Bloomers and Boots is a small town women’s boutique located at 11650 Highway 84 in Zephyr. The boutique carries Myra bags, Montana West, jewelry, shoes, hats, small coolers, attire in all sizes, candles, steering wheel covers and much more.

The boutique is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information call (325) 203-2445 or visit its Facebook page.