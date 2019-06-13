History gives us a good account of the hellish existence most people lived during the Middle Ages, also known as Medieval Times (roughly from the fifth to the 15th century). Western Civilization was slowly developing, but the occurrences of many calamities were simply attributed to evil spirits or other supernatural phenomenon.

There was no real science and especially in medicine, diagnoses were largely wrong. But times have changed, and now enormous loss of life can be prevented through the miracles of modern medicine.

Not quite.

In 1924, Los Angeles suffered a plague that killed 37 people and sickened many more. The symptoms read like a medieval horror story: very high fever, muscle aches, headache and symptoms that mimic pneumonia, including bloody sputum.

It would be reassuring to know that this and other medieval diseases are eradicated in America, but that would not be true. Attorney Elizabeth Greenwood who worked as an attorney in the Los Angeles City Hall was diagnosed with typhus, a flea-borne bacterial infection, and this year sued the city of Los Angeles for $5 million, claiming that a rat problem at City Hall caused her illness.

California Governor Gavin Newsom said in his State of the State speech in February 2019 that there was a public health crisis, citing outbreaks of hepatitis A in San Diego County and typhus in Los Angeles County. Newsom described typhus in a speech as “A medieval disease in California in 2019.”

Now, one might breathe a sigh of relief if it is assumed that the disease is stationary and will not spread out side of Los Angeles, right? Don’t count on it.

Between Jan. 1, 2018, and Feb. 1, 2019, there have been 167 cases of typhus in California. On May 30, a Los Angeles police detective was diagnosed with typhoid fever, a rare illness that is spread through contaminated food and water. Five other officers in the same station were also showing symptoms of the illness, according to The Associated Press. Their police building as well as many city structures including City Hall are infested with rats.

So, what conditions make a typhus breakout likely?

Filth. Pile upon pile of heaping, stinking, rotting garbage and human waste, now commonly being found in Los Angeles because, apparently, there is no penalty or enforcement against defecating and urinating on streets and sidewalks anymore.

This awful mess did not appear overnight. Remember when Rudy Giuliani was elected Mayor of New York City? The reason for that break with the previous political party’s control was the same permissive slide into anarchy: garbage in the streets, crime, aggressive panhandlers and – yes – filth.

The “homeless problem” is blamed for much of this descent, but it is a symptom, not a cause. Before government mental institutions were sued by the ACLU, people whose mental illnesses posed a threat to themselves and others could be controlled in a safe, clean and humane environment. The ACLU claimed that mental health patients were being imprisoned without trial. Now, that population makes up a large percentage of those who are homeless.

The resurgence of various other diseases, such as mumps and other illnesses, correspond with the immigration to the U.S. by foreign nationals from Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua, as well as African nations. Also, since the flood of illegal border crosses has gone wild this year, virtually nothing can be done to screen both adults and children for these dangerous diseases. Especially in the case of the children, they usually end up being released into the American population and can be enrolled into our public school system. This is a clear and present danger.

The filthy homeless areas are not limited to Los Angeles? No, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle and New York City are all sliding into this abyss of filth.

They all have one thing in common: The same political party has been in control of each for decades. It is too late for the voters to wake up, because they have already given up.