SOUTHEAST AUSTIN

Give feedback Thursday

on public health facility

The city of Austin will host a meeting from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday to solicit feedback on a neighborhood public health facility that is planned for the Dove Springs community.

The meeting will be at Mendez Middle School, 5106 Village Square Drive, and will include input exercises such as location options, health services, the building's style and architecture. Food and refreshments will be available.

Voters approved $16 million for a new public health facility and services in the Dove Springs area in November. The goal is to offer a range of neighborhood center services to the community. Input from this first meeting will help the city identify priorities for the new center.

AUSTIN

Austin Utilities warns

customers about scams

City of Austin Utilities wants all customers to be aware of individuals posing as city of Austin or Austin Energy employees to steal money.

Nearly 90 commercial and residential customers have called the Utilities Customer Contact Center as of Tuesday reporting that they have received calls from someone claiming to be with the city or Austin Energy.

The scammers tell customers they owe money and that their utilities will be shut off if immediate payment is not made. In some cases, the calls are automated, and in others, they are from an actual person. Customers are asked to call 800-293-5240 or 512-293-5240.

Austin Energy reminds customers that it does not call with shut-off deadlines, will never ask for credit card or wire transfers over the phone and will never demand payment in person with cash, gift cards or digital currency.

For more information: coautilities.com.

ELGIN

Juneteenth events set

for Friday, Saturday

The city of Elgin will celebrate Juneteenth with activities downtown Friday and Saturday.

Vendors will be set up starting at 7 p.m. Friday, and the Juneteenth Street Dance will start at 8 p.m., both in Veterans’ Memorial Park, 109 Depot St.

A parade will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday starting at Booker T. Washington Elementary School, 510 Martin Luther King Blvd., and moves through downtown. Activities will take place after the parade until 6 p.m. in Veterans’ Memorial Park.

GEORGETOWN

Summer concert series

begins on Friday night

Georgetown’s Music on the Square summer concert series will begin with a performance by the Georgetown Pipes & Drums at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Williamson County Courthouse Lawn, 710 Main St.

The concerts will be at the same time and location Fridays through Aug. 30, except for July 5 and Aug. 2. Attendees can bring lawn chairs or blankets and may bring food and drinks, but glass is not allowed on the park grounds.

For a full schedule: visit.georgetown.org/music-on-the-square-concerts.

GEORGETOWN

‘Mary Poppins Returns’

screened near Rec Center

The Parks and Recreation Department will screen “Mary Poppins Returns” at sunset Friday on the soccer fields behind the Georgetown Recreation Center, 1003 N. Austin Ave.

Free popcorn and vendors will be available before the film begins, which will be about 8:30 p.m. Attendees may bring blankets, chairs and picnics. Outside food is allowed, but glass is not.

For more information: parks.georgetown.org/sunset-movie-series.

BUDA

Movies in the Park

begins Friday night

The city of Buda’s Movies in the Park series will begin at 8:45 p.m. Friday with a free screening of “The Sandlot” at the Buda Sportsplex, 310 Buda Sportsplex Drive.

Other films in the series, all shown at 8:45 p.m., are “Apollo 11” on June 28 at Buda City Hall, 405 E. Loop St., Building 100; “Coco” on July 12 at Buda Mill and Grain, 306 S. Main St., Suite 102; and “Incredibles 2” on July 26 at the Buda Sportsplex.

CEDAR PARK

County annex

to be closed Friday

The Williamson County Cedar Park Annex, at 350 Discovery Blvd., will be closed for building maintenance Friday.

The annex holds offices for the Precinct 2 commissioner, justice of the peace, constable, the tax assessor-collector and Williamson County and Cities Health District. All offices in the building will be closed.

All civil and criminal due dates and appearance dates for Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 will be extended until Tuesday. For more information, forms or to pay for a ticket online, visit wilco.org/jp2.

— American-Statesman staff