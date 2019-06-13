The Greenleaf Cemetery Association board invites the public to the Father’s Day Car Show at the cemetery from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, June 16 featuring the Heartland Cruisers.

There is no admission, but donations will be accepted and greatly appreciated, board president Steve Harris said.

The car show is sponsored by Brownwood Funeral Home, Davis-Morris Funeral Home, Heartland Funeral Home and Blaylock Funeral Home.

With a donation of $50 or more, you will receive a Greenleaf Cemetery coffee mug and a bag of Greenleaf Blend coffee.

You can help keep Greenleaf Cemetery moving forward by becoming a member of the Greenleaf Coffee Club.

Mail your check to Greenleaf Cemetery, P.O. Box 455, Brownwood, Texas 76804-0455. Donations by credit card are also accepted or by calling the Greenleaf office at 646-6919.