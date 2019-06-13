Rained out in April, the open house for Brown County Home Solution’s Legacy Village has been rescheduled for Saturday — and this time, the weather shouldn’t be an issue, according to the forecast.

“I think we’re expecting a large crowd,” Brown County Home Solutions (BCHS) Executive Director Linda Heitman said Thursday.

The open house will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Guests will be able to tour the “tiny homes” that have been constructed as part of Legacy Village at the site of the former Avenue D Baptist Church in Brownwood to help the homeless. Guests can also tour the former church building, which will become a community center and inclement weather shelter.

Plans are for Legacy Village to consist of 16 tiny homes. Three have been completed. One is occupied, Unit 2 is finished and docketed and Unit 3 was being decorated and countertops were being installed Thursday, Heitman said.

The residents of Units 2 and 3 will move in after Saturday’s open house, Heitman said.

A fourth unit is under construction.

Much of the construction has been done by volunteer labor. BCHS relies on grants and donations for its funding.

The homes are intended as “a helping hand up,” and Legacy Village residents will pay a graduated rent to live there, Heitman has said.

Donations will be accepted at the open house, Heitman said.



