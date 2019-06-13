Concerned about cataracts, macular degeneration and glaucoma?

Dr. Carol Boren and Dr. Larry Wood, ophthalmologists, will present a community education program at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 20 entitled Adult Vision Threats — Cataracts, Macular Degeneration and Glaucoma.

The event is hosted by Brownwood Regional Medical Center and will be held in the meeting room on the second floor of the West Entrance Outpatient Center off Streckert Drive.

Boren and Wood will discuss the signs, symptoms and treatment options for cataracts, macular degeneration and glaucoma.

Boren has served the community for more than s20 years. Wood has been serving the area since 2018.

If you or a loved one suffers from cataracts, macular degeneration or glaucoma and want to learn more, contact the Education Department at 325-649-3313 or email Angela_Gruber@brmc-cares.com to register.