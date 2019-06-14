The Brownwood Rotary Club recently distributed the proceeds from the Dancing for the Stars gala and golf tournament fundraisers.

From the Dancing for the Stars gala, club president Don Roberts presented donations to four local nonprofits that have a huge impact on the local community.

Accepting the donations were Savannah Cox, representing The ARK Domestic Violence Shelter; Michelle Wells, executive director for CASA in The Heart of Texas (Court Appointed Special Advocates); Sawn Russell, president of the Early ISD school board; and Larry Mathis representing the Brownwood Education Foundation.

Additionally, the club awarded four $1,000 scholarships from funds raised by the club’s golf tournament:

• Laurel Glass (Brownwood High School), attending Howard Payne University this fall.

• Ariel Lewis (Early High School), attending Texas Tech University this fall.

• Kaitlyn Satterlee (Early High School), attending Texas A&M University this fall.

• Keaton Carothers (Early High School), attending Lubbock Christian University this fall.

Also, the local Rotary Club will send three high school students to Camp RYLA, a Rotary Club leadership training camp at Tarleton State University, later this summer.

In the fall, the club purchases more than 500 dictionary/reference books and presents one to every third grade student in Brown County.

All of these donations are made possible the club’s two fundraisers, which are Dancing for the Stars and the golf tournament.