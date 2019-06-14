The May session of the Brown County Grand Jury returned indictments against five individuals in unrelated cases of assault against a public servant.

According to documents filed in Brown County District Clerk Cheryl Jones’ office:

• Senetra Washington, 18, is accused of assaulting three jailers in the Brown County Jail on Oct. 27, 2018.

• Christopher Jacob Anderson, 28, is accused of assaulting a Brown County jailer on Nov. 17, 2018.

• Micaela Deleon, 17, is accused of assaulting three Texas Juvenile Justice Department correctional officers — two on March 31 and one on April 25. The indictment also states that Deleon was adjudicated in 2017 for assault on a public servant.

• Caroline Gutierrez, 17, is accused of assaulting a juvenile correctional officer on May 9. Gutierrez was adjudicated in May 2018 of assault of a public servant, the indictment states.

• Raistlin Baily Ibarra, 21, is accused of assaulting a officer who was investigating a domestic disturbance on Jan. 19. Ibarra was also indicted for assault family violence in connection with the domestic disturbance.

Also indicted, according to District Attorney Micheal Murray’s office, were:

Logan Bardley Lewis, evading arrest

Joel Lee Wallace, possession of a controlled substance

Jose Emilio Serrano Navas, possession of a controlled substance

Jimmie Lee Thomas, unauthorized use of a vehicle

Matthew Lee Hudspeth, evading arrest

Jordan Ryan Hicks, abandoning or endangering a child

Summer Sanders, abandoning or endangering a child

Jared Lee Tyler, aggravated sexual assault of a child

Summer Lee Bishop, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver

Matthew Ryan Robertson, possession of a controlled substance

Kevin Lane Ferreiro, possession of a controlled substance

Joe C. Alvarado, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver drug free zone

Joshua Hamlett, evidence tampering

Elroy Solis Jr., assault family violence occlusion

Joshua Velasquez Estrada, assault family violence occlusion

Jamie C. Hernandez, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Luis Fernando Romero, AKA Luis Olguin, evidence tampering, assault family violence occlusion

Jimmy Dean Brown, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault family violence occlusion

William Earl Tatum, possession of a controlled substance

Jorge Longinus Rodriguez-Lopez, possession of a controlled substance

Jamie Rae Desert, possession of a controlled substance

Kiley Amethyst Burns, possession of a controlled substance

Robert Daniel Rodriguez, possession of a controlled substance drug free zone