The May session of the Brown County Grand Jury returned indictments against five individuals in unrelated cases of assault against a public servant.
According to documents filed in Brown County District Clerk Cheryl Jones’ office:
• Senetra Washington, 18, is accused of assaulting three jailers in the Brown County Jail on Oct. 27, 2018.
• Christopher Jacob Anderson, 28, is accused of assaulting a Brown County jailer on Nov. 17, 2018.
• Micaela Deleon, 17, is accused of assaulting three Texas Juvenile Justice Department correctional officers — two on March 31 and one on April 25. The indictment also states that Deleon was adjudicated in 2017 for assault on a public servant.
• Caroline Gutierrez, 17, is accused of assaulting a juvenile correctional officer on May 9. Gutierrez was adjudicated in May 2018 of assault of a public servant, the indictment states.
• Raistlin Baily Ibarra, 21, is accused of assaulting a officer who was investigating a domestic disturbance on Jan. 19. Ibarra was also indicted for assault family violence in connection with the domestic disturbance.
Also indicted, according to District Attorney Micheal Murray’s office, were:
Logan Bardley Lewis, evading arrest
Joel Lee Wallace, possession of a controlled substance
Jose Emilio Serrano Navas, possession of a controlled substance
Jimmie Lee Thomas, unauthorized use of a vehicle
Matthew Lee Hudspeth, evading arrest
Jordan Ryan Hicks, abandoning or endangering a child
Summer Sanders, abandoning or endangering a child
Jared Lee Tyler, aggravated sexual assault of a child
Summer Lee Bishop, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver
Matthew Ryan Robertson, possession of a controlled substance
Kevin Lane Ferreiro, possession of a controlled substance
Joe C. Alvarado, possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver drug free zone
Joshua Hamlett, evidence tampering
Elroy Solis Jr., assault family violence occlusion
Joshua Velasquez Estrada, assault family violence occlusion
Jamie C. Hernandez, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Luis Fernando Romero, AKA Luis Olguin, evidence tampering, assault family violence occlusion
Jimmy Dean Brown, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, assault family violence occlusion
William Earl Tatum, possession of a controlled substance
Jorge Longinus Rodriguez-Lopez, possession of a controlled substance
Jamie Rae Desert, possession of a controlled substance
Kiley Amethyst Burns, possession of a controlled substance
Robert Daniel Rodriguez, possession of a controlled substance drug free zone