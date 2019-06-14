Brown County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy of Corrections Becky Caffey was elected recently as third vice president of the Texas Jail Association by association members.

Caffey previously served on the board of directors for the association.

Caffey served as the sheriff's jail administrator for 10 years prior to being promoted to chief deputy of corrections after Vance Hill was elected sheriff.

“We are very proud of Chief Caffey and her accomplishments. I know she Will represent Brown County and the state of Texas professionally,” Hill said.