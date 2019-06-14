A hearing will be held Monday in 35th District Court on a motion to increase the bond of Fernando Hernandez, a Brownwood pastor who was indicted last year on allegations of sexually abusing three children.

Prosecutor Elisha Bird filed a motion last month asking that the bond for Hernandez, 51, of Brownwood, be raised to $100,000. The bond on the charge — continuous sexual abuse of young child or children — is currently set at $25,000.

It was unclear Friday if Hernandez — who was pastor of It’s A Challenge church when he was arrested in July 2018 — is still a pastor.

Bird’s motion states that CPS has put a family team plan in place that prohibits Hernandez from being in a residence with children overnight, and prohibits him from being unsupervised around any children at any time.

Hernandez was observed to be in the presence of several children unsupervised on May 12, the motion alleges.

Hernandez is accused in the indictment of committing four acts of sexual contact against three children between August 2010 and July 2018.

Hernandez was pastor of It’s A Challenge Church in Brownwood when he was arrested in July on warrants charging him with continuous sexual abuse of a child and indecency with a child, authorities said earlier.



Hernandez told Texas Ranger Jason Shea he did not sexually assault anyone, a complaint filed by Shea in the Brown County Courthouse states.



Hernandez was arrested a few days later on another charge of indecency with a child in a case that was first reported to authorities in 2010.