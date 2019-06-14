The Brownwood FFA recently had two seniors qualify for huge scholarships through the Texas FFA, Brownwood High School ag teacher Chelsea Wilson said.

These students put in four years of hard, diligent work and dedication to the Brownwood, Cross Timbers, Area IV, Texas and National FFA while keeping up with their academics and other activities, Wilson said.

• Emily Chapa — Houston Scholar, $20,000. Chapa’s plans include attending Texas A&M University and majoring in microbiology.She then plans to use her education to obtain a job as a research scientist to create cancer treatments using protein from bacteria.

• Austin Haynes — Richard Wallrath Scholar, $10,000. Haynes’ plans include attending Texas Tech University and majoring in agricultural business. Upon graduation, Haynes will attend law school and hopes to work in the field of agricultural law.

“When students walk into our program, we let them know what they can obtain through their dedication and get right to work, and it’s so awesome when it pays off big,” Wilson said.

“Congratulations again to these amazing young people, their families and the community of Brownwood.”