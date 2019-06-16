William Shakespeare’s comedy “Love’s Labour’s Lost” will come to life in Palo Duro Canyon State Park Monday, June 17, and June 24 at 8 p.m. in the patio space near the gift shop.

Stephen Crandall directs the cast consisting of volunteer actors, many members of the company of “TEXAS” who give up their day off to perform in the show.

“The show is a very intellectual comedy, but it has a lot fun, really dynamic characters,” Crandall said in explaining part of his reason for choosing the play.

The plot revolves around a king and his three friends who swear off dating for three years in order to study intensively. But when the princess of France and her three friends arrive on business and the lords fall in love with the ladies, the difficulties begin.

“By doing Shakespeare in the park, we give many of these young actors and students a chance to experience doing a work by Shakespeare.

"It’s a fast process. It’s only a two-week process, so they have to develop their characters quickly, and that’s often the process in professional theater," he said.

The play is a poetic jewel about love, according to Crandall.

“This play has some of the most beautiful language about love,” he said. “It’s a beautiful homage to love by the ‘Bard.’ ”

The costumes designed by Cydnee Augsen are updated from the original time.

“They have a 50’s vibe,” Crandall said. “That’s kind of fun.”

The play is set outside in the king’s park, allowing the show to be done as in Shakespeare’s time by creating a theater in any space.

“We don’t need to wait until dark, so the show begins at 8 p.m., unlike 'TEXAS,' which starts at 8:30."

"TEXAS" Managing Arts Director David Yirak thinks doing the show in the patio this year is a plus for both actors and audiences.

“It gives audiences and the actors all a chance to experience theater in an intimate setting,” Yirak said. “You’ll be able to see their faces and expressions close up.”

Tickets are $10 and include park admission and also help the student actors and crew involved in "TEXAS."

“The money goes to the scholarship boot,” Yirak said. “The kids volunteer to be in the show. It’s what they love to do, and plus it’s something they can put on a resume.”

At the end of the outdoor musical, students will be awarded scholarships raised from the evenings of Shakespeare as well as nightly donations given to the money collected in the boots during performances of “TEXAS”.

"Love’s Labour's Lost" has no profanity, and Crandall gives the show a “PG” rating insofar as family entertainment.

“I think it’s appropriate for 12 and up because of the lofty (Shakespearean) language, but there are some, fun silly things anyone would enjoy,” Crandall said.

How To Go:

What: "Love’s Labour’s Lost" by William Shakespeare, performed by students and volunteers

Where: Palo Duro Canyon State Park, near the amphitheater

When: 8 p.m. June 17 and 24 (The show lasts about two hours with an intermission.)

How much: $10 all ages; tickets are available at the door or through the TEXAS website, https://www.texas-show.com/