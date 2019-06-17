GEORGETOWN

Animal Shelter hosts free

feline spay/neuter clinic

The Georgetown Animal Shelter, 110 Walden Drive, will host its third and final free spay/neuter clinic by appointment July 22.

Spay and neuter surgeries and rabies vaccinations will be provided at no charge. Other services available at the clinic include a combo feline AIDS/leukemia test for $20, a FVRCP vaccine for $5, microchip for $10 and e-collar for $10.

Appointments are required for the free clinics, which are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Cats or kittens must be at least 3 months old. The clinic is offered only for cats whose owners live in the city limits of Georgetown.

The goal of the clinics is to reduce the cat population in Georgetown. This is the seventh year that the shelter has offered free spay/neuter clinics for cats to help manage overpopulation.

Email animalsvc@georgetown.org or call 512-930-3592 to schedule a surgery.

DRIPPING SPRINGS

Registration open for

mental health workshop

NAMI Central Texas, the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, will host a Family & Friends workshop from 1 to 4 p.m. June 22 at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church, 230 Post Oak Drive.

The workshop informs and supports people who have loved ones with a mental health condition. Participants will learn about diagnoses, treatment, recovery, communication strategies, crisis preparation and NAMI resources.

Registration is required at namicentraltx.org/families/workshops.

BASTROP

'Grow with Google' the topic

at Chamber event Tuesday

The Bastrop Chamber of Commerce will host speaker Maria Elena Duron at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, when she will present the business workshop “Grow With Google.”

The program will be at the Bastrop Convention Center, 1408 Chestnut St., and includes two sessions: “Reach Customers Online with Google” and “Using Data to Drive Growth.”

The cost is $30 for both sessions or $20 for one session. Registration is required at bastropchamber.com.

NORTH AUSTIN

Art opening Friday

benefits grief center

The Austin Center for Grief and Loss, 2413 Greenlawn Parkway, will host a free art opening for Cass Grange with a wine and cheese meet and greet from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday.

Grange’s acrylics and watercolors will be on display and available for purchase with sales proceeds benefiting the Austin Center for Grief and Loss. The Austin community is invited.

To register, visit austingrief.org/acgl-events.

— American-Statesman staff