Friday

• Hit and run — 100 block of Marketplace

• DWI second — 200 block of East Commerce

• Warrant service — South Highway 377, female arrested on warrants and for possession of a controlled substance.

Saturday

• DWI — 400 block of East Commerce

• Suspicious — Southside and Willis, subject with meth arrested

• Theft — Walmart, officers dispatched for two simultaneous thefts, two arrested.

• Assault — 1600 block of Avenue J.

• Disturbance — 1600 block of Phillips, subject arrested for assault, unlawful restraint, interfering with emergency call.

• Theft of firearm — Highway 186 North.

• Burglary of building — Surfside.

• Assault — CR 530.

• Vehicle theft — Highway 183 in May.

Sunday

• Domestic — 1800 block of Seventh, subject arrested.

• Assault — Indian Creek Road, woman said a male pushed out her out of a moving vehicle.

Monday

• Theft — 1600 block of Avenue E.

• Credit/debit card abuse — 2100 block of Avenue B.

• Assault — 300 block of East Commerce.

• Theft — Female left United Supermarkets without paying for items. A United employee located the suspect across the street and called law enforcement. The suspect was located on an electric shopping cart that was also taken from the store. The suspect was arrested for theft of property over $2,500.

• Hit and run — CR 617/Bluebonnet

• Assault — CR 344

• Assault — Belle Plain