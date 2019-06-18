A lighting strike that hit a home Tuesday morning in rural Brown County ignited a fire that destroyed the home.

Firefighters from multiple department responded to the fire on County Road 333 between Early and Blanket, Brownwood Fire Marshal Buddy Preston said.

No one was home when the fire began. The fire was reported around 8:30 a.m., Preston said.

Preston declined to name the home’s two occupants but said they are a husband and wife in their early-to-mid 50s. He said the home had insurance. Red Cross representatives are assisting the couple, Preston said.

The home’s entire attic was on fire when the first fire units arrived, Preston said.

The National Weather Service confirmed that multiple lighting strikes occurred as a storm passed through Brown County Tuesday morning, Preston said. He said a nursing home and a business in Brownwood both took hits but the strikes did not cause fires.