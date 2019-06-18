Three women were drew prison terms Monday in 35th District Court in unrelated cases of assault on a public servant.

District Judge Steve Ellis approved plea bargains for Micaela Deleon, 17 (six years in prison), Caroline Gutierrez, 18 (six years in prison) and Jasmine Gonzales, 17 (three years in prison). All three were accused by indictment of assaulting juvenile correctional officers.

In other recent sentencings, according to District Attorney Micheal Murray’s office:

Christopher Lee Taylor, on probation for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, was adjudicated and sentenced to 15 years in prison. Taylor, on probation for possession of controlled substance drug free zone, was adjudicated and sentenced to four years in prison. Taylor was also on probation for delivery of a controlled substance, and was adjudicated and sentenced to 24 months in state jail.

Zachary Lee Binion, on probation for delivery of a controlled substance, was revoked and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Jarrod Logan Mata, on probation for delivery of a controlled substance and assault family violence — occlusion, was revoked and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Summer Bishop pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. Bishop, on probation for delivery of a simulated controlled substance, was adjudicated and sentenced to 15 months in state jail.

Justin Pierce pleaded guilty to burglary of a habitation and was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Jessica Perez, on probation for possession of a controlled substance, was adjudicated and sentenced to eight years in prison.

Alyshia Michelle Winstead, on probation for aggravated robbery, was revoked and sentenced to six years in prison.

Paul Anthony Gallardo pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to six years in prison.

Nathan Crye, on probation for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, was adjudicated and sentenced to five years in prison.

Diego Rodriguez pleaded guilty to vehicle involved in accident and was sentenced to two years in prison.

Terry Shade, on probation for delivery of a controlled substance drug free zone, was adjudicated and sentenced to two years in prison. Shade pleaded guilty to delivery of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 24 months in state jail.

Annette Luxton, on probation for DW with child passenger, was sentenced to 18 months in state jail.

James David Baker, on probation for possession of a controlled substance, was adjudicated and sentenced to 16 months in state jail.

Dustin Nicholas, on probation for forgery, was adjudicated and sentenced to 15 months in state jail.

Tony Cunningham pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and was sentenced to 12 months in state jail.

Charles William Mccutcheon pleaded guilty to theft — metals and was sentenced to six months in state jail.