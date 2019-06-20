Last week in an interview with ABC News anchor George Stephanopoulos, President Donald Trump said he saw nothing wrong with getting information about an opponent from Russia or any foreign government, and he pooh poohed the idea that the FBI should be contacted.

Remember the good old days when Trump and his campaign seemed to know it was illegal to take anything from a foreign government? They used to spit out denials about Russian contacts quicker than you could say “Putin's puppet.”

For example, in June 2016, Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr., received an email saying the Crown prosecutor of Russia was offering to provide the Trump campaign with information that would hurt Hillary Clinton and help his father.

The email also said, “This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and it's government support for Mr. Trump.”

Don Jr. along with Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and campaign manager Paul Manafort met with a Russian government lawyer to get the “dirt” on Clinton.

Don Jr. denied the meeting until the New York Times reported on it. Then, Trump dictated a false statement saying the meeting was about Russian adoptions.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report stated he could have charged Don Jr., but he didn’t because it would have been hard to prove that the participants at that meeting knew what they were doing was unlawful.

Trump should know by now it’s illegal, but he doesn’t seem to care. When Stephanopoulos told the president that his FBI director said a candidate should call the FBI in those circumstances Trump snapped, “The FBI director is wrong.”

Trump publicly inviting foreign nations to assist him in 2020 seems to have shaken loose a few spines among GOP lawmakers, or at least statements.

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said, “In circumstances where a foreign government attempts to be involved in an American election, that would be simply unthinkable. It would strike at the very heart of our democracy.”

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, was among those who spoke out, but their words are empty. It’s a wonder any of them out can utter those statements without choking on the hypocrisy.

Other than one bold Republican from Michigan, Rep. Justin Amash, they’re all part of the cover up regarding the very thing they now denounce. Shutting down any attempt to educate the public about crimes and unpatriotic acts in Mueller’s report, as well as their silence makes them complicit.

Also, if the GOP really believed what they said, why did Senate Republicans just block Sen. Mark Warner’s, D-Va., legislation that would force campaigns to alert the FBI about foreign nationals attempting to influence an election?

This isn’t the only election security bill that Republicans killed. Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has blocked a slew of bills to secure our election systems. Why?

Even though Mueller didn't find that the interactions between the Trump campaign and Russians rose to the level of criminal conspiracy, the Moscow Project documented 272 contacts with Russia-linked operatives, including 38 meetings. None were ever reported to the FBI, but the campaign tried to cover them all up.

According to Politico, nearly a dozen law enforcement veterans were interviewed regarding Trump’s recent interview. They say it has undone months of work, essentially inviting foreign spies to meddle in elections and demoralizing the agents trying to stop them.

Since the GOP won’t hold this president accountable for events in 2016, and they’re doing nothing to prevent it from happening again, why wouldn't Trump feel emboldened to openly ask for help from any corner of the world?