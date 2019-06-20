A new 35-foot recreation tower and two 300-foot zip lines have added a new twist to a longtime summer religious camp.

The Heart of Texas Camp and Retreat at Lake Brownwood, which was founded in 1946, unveiled the rec tower and zip line this summer, just in time for the weekly camps scheduled to draw 3,250 youth ranging from first-graders to high school seniors. The camp expects to draw youth from Midland to Tyler and Dimmitt in the Panhandle area to Corpus Christi.

The rec tower has four sides that allows for multiple outdoor activities, including two 300-foot zip lines, an obstacle course, a rock climbing wall and a quick flight that lowers kids slowly to the ground.

“It’s an exciting addition to the camp. It attracts different groups and more groups because there are activities the younger kids can do from the tower,” said Rhonda Roberts, who is spending her 27th summer at the camp, including her 17th as executive director.

“The four sides allow us to facilitate more kids, and the new tower is user-friendly. It has stairs to walk up. You had to climb a pole to get up to the old tower, and that wasn’t easy for the younger kids.”

The new rec tower and zip lines represent just a few of the multiple outdoor activities the camp offers to keep kids busy while they spend time without their cellphones and television.

“Nowadays kids have a different level of expectations when it comes to entertainment because of all the technology and electronics they have access to,” Roberts said. “We require that our campers don’t bring their cellphones, and we don’t have TVs. We feel that getting back to nature in an undisturbed environment is very important.”

The camp stresses personal relationships — the kind of interaction that has declined with the growth of technology and contact over the internet.

“We stress real face-to-face interaction instead of over the phone or by texting,” Roberts said. “Face to face is a great way for them to make new friends. Most of the kids adjust to this change really well. Most of them don’t want to leave once they get here.”

In addition to the new rec tower and zip lines, the camp offers other outdoor activities such as a covered pavilion with a concrete floor and six basketball goals, a grass volleyball court, dodgeball, fishing, a swimming pool and the duck pond, which is separate from the lake and has multiple inflatables and paddle boats.

There are also a couple of fenced pits for GaGa Ball, a form of dodgeball in which players have to bend down and strike the ball with their hands toward other players.

There also are crafts and other activities and, of course, opportunities to get away from the daily distractions and draw closer to God. Each group that attends the camp — most but not all are church groups — is responsible for its own program leaders, religious speakers and worship bands.

All 15 cabins that house visitors are now air conditioned, and there are indoor accommodations for all meetings and gatherings. Security and safety has increased through the years.

“The security and safety is licensed by the State Health Department,” Roberts said. “We do background checks on all the adult leaders coming in with each group. There are a lot of precautions taken for the safety of the kids.”

The nonprofit Heart of Texas Camp and Retreat annually welcomes more than 3,000 youth during the summers. Most are from the Central Texas area — Brownwood, Early, May, Zephyr, Cross Plains, Comanche, Goldthwaite, De Leon, Hico and the Stephenville area.

A group from a cowboy church in Corpus Christi attended the camp last week. A group of 400 youth from Midland are expected next week. A group from Weatherford is scheduled to come in July, and a group from Dimmitt came earlier this summer.

“With the groups from a long way away, there’s usually a connection to our facility or a connection with the leaders (speakers and bands). It’s all about a connection, especially with the older kids,” Roberts said. “The younger kids go wherever the church plans for them to go. The younger kids usually stay closer to home.”

Some camp sessions last from Monday through Friday. Some weeks are split into two sessions: Monday-Thursday and Friday-Monday. The Heart of Texas Camp and Retreat provides accommodations like housing and meals, plus facilitators for the outdoor activities. The camp employs about 35 people — mostly high school and college students — to cook meals, perform housekeeping chores between camps, and to work in the kitchen, concession area and gift shop.

The attending groups are responsible for speakers, bands and some activities.

The summertime rush typically runs from the first of June through mid-August. Afterward, the camp hosts retreats throughout the fall, winter and spring that typically are scheduled on weekends and geared more toward adults and college students. The retreats usually draw 4,000 visitors to the camp, putting the annual total at more than 7,000 visitors.