Sunday will represent the second consecutive year in which Amarillo's Bones Hooks Park will be transformed into a venue of worship, devotion and fellowship, courtesy of a local congregation seeking to go beyond the church's four walls to make an impact. St. John Baptist Church officials said they will host another Praise in the Park service on June 23 at 10 a.m. at 2000 N. Hughes St., with the overarching goal of spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ while continuing to serve others over self.

Organizers said the effort stemmed from Pastor Anthony Harris' declaration the congregation come out of the church sanctuary at 2301 NW 14th Ave. and put into practice the tenet of servant leadership, which began with Jesus, who sought to serve rather than to be served.

Attendees are invited to come as they are while enjoying fellowship, food, music and the message of the joyfully abundant life the good news offers. St. John congregants said they are excited about the opportunity to leave an indelible mark that has the potential to be transformational. Harris said the church should be forever mindful of ways to make a lasting impact in a selfless, loving manner.

"I didn't know St. John was having an outdoor service this Sunday, but now that I do, I'm going to spread the word," Doris Morgan said as she walked her two dogs near Bones Hooks Park on Thursday morning. "I'm inspired by that type of outreach, because sometimes it's good to deliver the message to the masses in a different vehicle. When you can meet people where they are and let them know Jesus wants to have a personal relationship with them, it's a beautiful thing."