The Frenship Independent School District is working to tackle food insecurity around the community through its Tiger Bites program that works to provide both federally-funded and donation-based food assistance to any child and family that may need support, no questions asked.

Tiger Bites is hosted at three different locations every weekday until Aug. 2, except for the week of July 4.

The times and locations are:

• 11:10 – 11:40 a.m. - FISD Soccer Complex, 702 Donald Preston Drive in Wolfforth

• 12:00 – 12:30 p.m. - Hinojosa Park: 7300 22nd St. in Lubbock

• 12:45 – 1:15 p.m. - Duran Park: 26th and Kewanee Avenue in Lubbock

Frenship ISD teamed up with Aramark for a second year to provide an innovative solution to summer hunger across the area. In addition to providing meals to students at district campuses holding summer school classes, meals are also provided at two City of Lubbock parks. By going to these parks, the barriers associated with transportation and working parents have been removed, allowing children of all ages from all over nearby neighborhoods to access quality lunches.

Keith Patrick, Director of Entrepreneurship and Innovation, said Frenship is committed to working with Community Partners to provide food security to Frenship’s continually growing population.

“With over 40% of Frenship ISD students qualifying for the Federal Free & Reduced Lunch Program, there is undoubtedly need present in our community,” Patrick said. “We also recognize that often families may find themselves in need unexpectedly. Frenship wants to be responsive to those needs and have programs in place for any family to access when they need them.”

Additionally, through a partnership between the Casey Professional Building, First Baptist Church of Lubbock, J.T. & Margaret Talkington Boys and Girls Club and Frenship Athletics, staff, students, and college interns, children who visit a Tiger Bites site are surrounded by positive interaction through mentorship, games and more.