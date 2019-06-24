The effects of the recently signed House Bill 3 and its significant commitment to public education were felt in the Lubbock Independent School District last week as its board of trustees moved to increase salaries and decrease property taxes.

Using words such as “unprecedented” and “historic,” the board approved a 2019-20 budget that reflects the legislature’s twin priorities of school finance reform and property tax relief. Lawmakers approved $6.5 billion in new public education spending and $5.1 billion to lowering property taxes.

“I’m thankful to our legislature, in whole, and our legislators, in particular, who did yeoman’s service by paying attention to public education,” LISD Board President Zach Brady said in our story prior to the board’s unanimous approval of the budget. “I am pleased we are going to do our small part in putting that money where it’s intended to go.”

That would be into the pockets of those on the front lines educating, inspiring and influencing young minds who will serve communities, including this one, as leaders of tomorrow. The approved compensation plan includes a 5 percent raise for all teachers. Those who have been with the district more than five years will receive a 6 percent raise. The same applies to librarians, nurses, counselors and school psychologists.

Clerks and aides will receive 5 percent raises while administrative professionals such as principals, assistant principles and central office employees will receive a 3 percent raise. The district also increased the starting salary for teachers by $2,000 to $45,000. The estimated total outlay, per our story, will be $5.7 million in raises. By the way, that equates to nearly double what is required under the school reform bill.

“This is really a big deal for teachers,” Lauren Smith, president of the Lubbock Educators Association, said in our story. “This is the highest percentage we’ve seen in a very long time. We’re really appreciative. This shows they do value their teachers. …This goes a long way for morale.”

The approved budget checks in at $240 million in general operating expenditures, which is an increase of about $16 million in a year-over-year comparison.

Meanwhile, on the property tax front, the approved budget includes a rate of $1.165 per $100 property valuation, which is a decrease from $1.235 per $100 property valuation (7 cents). That translates to a savings of more than $100 for a resident whose home was valued at the Lubbock average of $155,000. It marks the first tax decrease for the LISD since the 2006-07 school year, according to our story.

Jeff Baum, who serves as the district’s chief financial officer, said in our story that this is the first time in his nearly 10 years on the job that revenue from the state will comprise a larger percentage of the budget than local property tax revenue.

“We’re very pleased to be able to adopt a budge that takes the needed step to recognize the value that these folks who work with every child, every day, provide,” Brady said in our story. “This is a raise that is unprecedented in the history of the Lubbock Independent School District.”

Kudos to the LISD for going above and beyond in rewarding talented and committed teachers and staff who touch lives through the power of education. Appreciating their contributions to the district’s educational mission is one thing. Following through with a tangible demonstration in terms of a salary increase reinforces the sentiment in a meaningful manner and makes the LISD a more attractive employment destination for future teachers as well.