During a short meeting of the Brown County Commissioner’s Monday morning, it was business as usual, with the exception of Sheriff Vance Hill asking for permission to accept a grant from the National Rifle Association. Hill said the $4,436.80 donation would be used specifically for ammunition. “Ordinarily, we spend about $10,000 a year on ammunition, so this is going to be a great help,” Hill said.

Hill also sought permission to accept a $40.72 donation from Willie’s T’s for the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) vehicle. He explained this was from additional t-shirt sales. After the meeting adjourned, Hill offered an update on the SWAT vehicle. “We are in the process of getting all the emergency equipment ordered for it,” Hill said. “We believe it will go to Willie’s T’s July 8 to have the wrap applied that Rowonna McNeeley has designed for us. It is going to look awesome.”

In other business, the court:

Approved the minutes from previous meetings

Took no action regarding a burn ban, which means there is still no ban in Brown County

Approved Precinct 2 Commissioner Joel Kelton to hire a temporary, full-time employee at a rate of $14 per hour. Kelton said the new hire would work through the summer.

Hill reported the jail count at 176, with 24 of the inmates being contracted. Contracted inmates are from outside the county, which means Brown County receives a daily payment from the county of origin of those specific individuals.