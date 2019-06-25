The first city audit of Austin police's body-worn camera program found several shortcomings in how the Police Department reviews and keeps track of footage.

Austin police began issuing body-worn cameras to officers in 2016, starting with those working in the downtown area. As of April, cameras have been issued to nearly all of the roughly 1,900 Austin police officers, and about 2 million videos have been recorded.

Of those, city staff reviewed 151 videos recorded between Aug. 1, 2018, and Jan. 31 and found several instances in which videos were categorized incorrectly or not at all, had the camera's view blocked or had stopped too early or started too late.

Officers are required to use the cameras when they are responding to calls or making arrests. The cameras automatically activate via Bluetooth when officers exit a vehicle, and it’s up to the officers to deactivate the cameras when an incident has finished or when they take a lunch break. When videos are uploaded, officers are expected to properly categorize them.

Figures from the audit show 4% of videos examined had the camera lens obstructed at some point. An additional 11% did not include a 30-second pre-record, 3% did not start at the beginning of an incident, and 4% stopped before the end of an incident.

The audit also found that police supervisors were not conducting quarterly reviews of the footage as required by department policy, and that the department was not keeping track of public information requests for footage.

During a Tuesday meeting of the city's Audit and Finance Committee — which includes Mayor Steve Adler and Council Members Alison Alter, Leslie Pool, Kathie Tovo and Jimmy Flannigan — Assistant Police Chief Joseph Chacon attributed most of those shortcomings to miscommunication, human error and software glitches.

Chacon said auditors spoke to at least one supervisor who reported not doing a review of footage during the period reviewed, and realized that others might not have been conducting the audits either. The audit said of the 151 videos in the audit, they found one that had been reviewed by a supervisor.

Chacon said that lapse was a result of miscommunication within the Police Department while it was reworking internal auditing processes.

“During that time, some supervisors took that to mean: ‘I don’t need to do (any reviews) right now,’" Chacon said.

The department has added additional mounts to police jackets and switched to traffic vests with zippers to keep camera views from being blocked, Chacon said.

Austin police also will create a working group to build performance goals and metrics for the body camera program to gauge its success, and will require risk management personnel within the department to report to executive staff that supervisors have done quarterly reviews of footage, Chacon said. The department also is working with the city's vendor for public information requests to make adjustments to how the department fulfills requests for footage.

Council members said they were generally pleased with the audit's results.

“I think for a brand-new program, these are really good, very strong results," Tovo said. "I appreciate all of the officers and those who have helped make this part of the culture."

Adler said it’s the moments when a camera is turned off that can become defining for a department.

"What I can say is that from the time I saw the very first body-worn video that captured an officer-involved shooting, I realized this was a game changer and this was something that was going to greatly increase the transparency for the public and for (the) mayor and council, and for our department on how we handle these kinds of calls," Chacon said.

The video Chacon watched involved an officer shooting a man who was stabbing a woman.

“There was just no question about what had happened, and, for us, that really makes a huge difference," he said. "I think that makes a huge difference for the community and those that rightly look at us and what we’re doing so that they can clear those questions right from the beginning."