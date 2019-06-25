EAST AUSTIN

ACL park grants discussed

at class Thursday night

The Austin Parks Foundations will host an Austin City Limits Music Festival Park Improvements Grants class from 7 to 8 p.m. Thursday at its headquarters, 1023 Springdale Road, Suite 4B.

The free class will cover project eligibility, different funding opportunities, the application process and what to expect if awarded a grant. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

For more information: bit.ly/2KAyOYx.

WEST AUSTIN

Open house Thursday

on Redbud Trail bridge

The city of Austin will host an informal open house on the Redbud Trail Bridge Replacement Project from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the West Austin Youth Association, 1314 Exposition Blvd.

The meeting will provide residents with an update on project activities and to gather public input. There will be no formal presentation but the project team will be on hand to answer questions.

For more information: austintexas.gov/redbudtrailbridge.

EAST AUSTIN

'Buford the Book Bus'

to give out free books

The Austin school district's "Buford the Book Bus" will give out free books from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at Ortega Elementary School, 1135 Garland Ave.

Attendees can get free books, participate in an activity and learn how to access and download district digital resources and e-books. Books in English and Spanish will be available.

BASTROP

Give feedback Wednesday

on city development codes

Bastrop will host a community open house from 3:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Bastrop Opera House, 711 Spring St.

The open house will provide a final opportunity for feedback on the Draft Development Codes before the public review process closes. Developers will meet from 3:30 to 5 p.m., and the general public will be allowed to meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

KYLE

Hays school district hosts

pre-K registration event

The Hays school district will host a full-day pre-K registration event from 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Simon Middle School, 3839 FM 150 East.

Residents can use a computer to complete the pre-K qualifier and online registration, turn in pre-K enrollment documents, take onsite language testing if needed and pick up information about transportation, child nutrition and after-school programs.

Documents required include the child’s birth certificate, immunizations, the parent’s driver’s license, parent’s proof of residence and pre-K qualifying documentation if known. The pre-K qualifier and student registration can be completed before the event at hayscisd.net/registration.

The event will also feature a bouncy house, snow cones, music and giveaways.

For more information: hayscisd.net/registration.

DRIPPING SPRINGS

School district hires

special services director

The Dripping Springs school district board of trustees has approved Superintendent Bruce Gearing’s recommendation of Susan Maxey as the district’s new director of special services.

Maxey has been the executive director of special programs at the Luling school district since 2017. She has almost 30 years of experience in education-related fields. The Dripping Springs school district’s Special Services Department oversees services including special education, dyslexia, Section 504, response to intervention, homebound and the 18-plus ACCESS program.

Prior to her work in Luling, Maxey was the director of professional development at the Hays school district and worked in several roles at the Region XIII Education Service Center in Austin. She previously worked as an English teacher at two area middle schools, and spent two years as an academic adviser at Austin Community College.

She is expected to start her duties July 15.

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Steam Team donates

fans to Austin Pets Alive

The Steam Team, an Austin-owned cleaning and restoration business, has donated 10 high-speed fans to Austin Pets Alive, 1156 W Cesar Chavez St.

The fans generate a high volume of airflow that will help animals housed at the facility stay cool during the summer.

“We’re pleased to help Austin Pets Alive in their efforts to provide a safe and comfortable environment for these animals,” said Steam Team CEO Josh Lasch.

GEORGETOWN

‘Star Wars’ escape room

offered at library Friday

The Georgetown Public Library, 402 W. Eighth St., will host a free “Star Wars” escape room event as part of the Teen Summer Reading Challenge at 3 p.m. Friday.

Ages 12-18 can work together to solve puzzles and clues to find the Death Star plans. Snacks and drinks will be provided.

For more information: 512-819-3132; melissa.mote@georgetown.org.

— American-Statesman staff