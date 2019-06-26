A half dozen members of the Howard Payne University marching band shared their love of music with Brown County youth Wednesday morning at the Adams Street Community Center during an instrument petting zoo.

Among the band members in attendance were Lindsey Krueger with a French horn, Britni Hayes with a euphonium, Grant Saltar with a bassoon, Katelyn Zimmer with both a clarinet and saxophone, Jarod Dowling with a trombone and Dalton Pendergrass with a trumpet.

“Hanna Henson is an alumni of Howard Payne and the Howard Payne band and she contacted me to see if we could do a petting zoo,” Hayes said. “During the summer it’s a little hard, everybody’s working, but we started a Facebook group chat and all of these things to get this event to happen.”

The HPU band students who attended are members of either Kappa Kappa Psi or Tau Beta Sigma, which are honorary service organizations whose purposes include serving college and university band programs through service projects, fundraisers, social events and other projects as needed.

“We usually do a little instrument petting zoo where we go to elementary schools around the community to spread music which is the purpose of our organizations,” Krueger said. “We’re here with our brothers. Anybody in the band could have come, but this is just something that our sorority usually does.”

Introducing children — many of which were elementary age and younger — to the world of music was particularly important to the HPU band students.

“All of us are music education majors, so this is where our passion lies,” Hayes said. “It means a whole lot whenever we see kids interested in learning more about the instruments and music itself. When the kids show genuine interest, those are the kids we know are going to go further in the music field if they’re introduced to it at a young age.”