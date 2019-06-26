Man gets life sentence in 3-year-old daughter's death

DALLAS — A jury sentenced a North Texas father Wednesday to life in prison in the 2017 death of his 3-year-old daughter, whom he claims choked on milk before he panicked and placed her body in a culvert.

Her body was found about two weeks later.

The Dallas County jury deliberated 1½ hours in the punishment phase of Wesley Mathews, 39, in the death of Sherin Mathews. He will be eligible for parole after 30 years' imprisonment.

Mathews was charged with capital murder but pleaded guilty Monday to a lesser charge of injury to a child by omission.

Defense attorney Rafael De La Garza on Wednesday asked jurors to impose a lesser punishment because the child's death was the result of inaction by her father. The prosecution was unable to call any witness who ever saw Mathews mistreat his daughter, De La Garza said.

Substitute teacher fired for filming porn in classroom

EL CAMPO — A Texas school district has fired a substitute teacher after receiving a tip that she made pornographic videos that included footage recorded in a classroom.

The Victoria Advocate reports investigators believe the videos were recorded last month at El Campo High School, about 65 miles southwest of Houston. The El Campo School District says the teacher had worked in the district for three months and was fired last week.

Police say no students or other staff members were involved in the videos, portions of which were filmed in a classroom and workroom and were apparently intended for the internet. El Campo Police Chief Terry Stanphill says the woman "closed the door and had clothes on" in the school footage and that no criminal charges are expected.

FAA removes 3 managers in office that monitors Southwest

DALLAS — The Federal Aviation Administration is reassigning three managers in a regional office that oversees regulation of Southwest Airlines, which has been the subject of several safety investigations, according to a person familiar with the situation.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because details of the matter have not been made public.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the reassignments were partly due to allegations that FAA managers retaliated against safety inspectors who raised concerns about oversight of Southwest. The newspaper said the Transportation Department's inspector-general has spent months examining safety issues at Southwest, including lax documentation of maintenance on more than 100 planes.

The FAA said Wednesday that it considers allegations regarding safety oversight and retaliation serious, and it takes appropriate action when necessary to uphold those principles. It declined to give more details, citing a personnel matter.

A spokeswoman for Southwest said the airline was aware of the FAA changes but had no comment on them.

Lawsuits: Man charged in killings had more victims

DALLAS — Lawsuits allege a Dallas man already charged in the deaths of 12 elderly women also killed six additional elderly people, which would bring the number of his victims to 18.

The six lawsuits filed Tuesday in Dallas County against The Tradition-Prestonwood independent living facility accuse it of failing to keep residents safe. The lawsuits say plaintiffs anticipate Billy Chemirmir will soon be indicted in the deaths of the five women and one man.

A Dallas County district attorney's office spokeswoman did not immediately reply to a request to comment Wednesday. Dallas police had no comment Wednesday.

The Tradition said in a statement that safety has always been a priority.

Chemirmir has been in custody since March 2018.

An attorney for Chemirmir did not immediately return a call for comment.

