The office of District Attorney Michael Murray issued the following press release Friday morning:

District Attorney Micheal Murray says that on Thursday, June 27, 2019, the defendant

Sebastian Dewayne Lattig, was convicted of the felony offense of Criminal Solicitation of a

Minor to Commit Murder and sentenced to 6 years in prison in the 35th District Court of Brown County, Texas. The defendant pleaded guilty to the offense, and after hearing punishment evidence, Judge Steven Ellis assessed the punishment in the case.

Murray reported that First Assistant District Attorney, Chris Brown presented evidence

showing that in the summer of 2017, Sebastian Lattlg solicited his 16 year old girlfriend to assist in a plot to murder her parents.

The parents, who were the target of the murder plot, testified that the plan was

discovered after their daughter was found to have snuck out of her grandmother's home.

While reviewing digital communications between Lattig and their daughter in an attempt to

locate her, the family found a discussion of ways to commit the murder. With the help of

deputies from the Brown County Sheriff's Office, the family located the girl shortly after she

was discovered to be missing. Once she was located, the digital communications detailing the

murder plot were turned over to Greg Parrot, who at the time was an officer with the Bangs

Police Department.

Now working for the Brown County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Parrot testified that this was not his first involvement with Lattig. Approximately one month prior, he had issued a Criminal Trespass Warning to Lattig for his girlfriend's home at the request of her parents. Parrot testified to the investigation he conducted, and the court was presented Parrot's video

recorded interview of Lattlg. The investigation revealed that Lattig intended to inject antifreeze into the necks of his victims while they slept. Lattig's girlfriend was to have removed the bullets from her father's gun beforehand so that if her parents awoke, they would not be able to defend themselves. She was also tasked with gaining access to her parents' laptop so that suicide notes could be fabricated by Lattig. It was shown that Lattig planned to carry out the murder upon his girlfriend's return to her parents' home just days later.