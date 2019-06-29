Denison Police

Stealing/receiving stolen checks —A complainant stated June 21 a female in the 1700 block of West Morton attempted to pass a bad check that was not hers and she didn’t have permission to have. The suspect was arrested for stealing/receiving stolen checks.

Theft — A complainant reported June 22 two pool cues were stolen from a nightclub in the 600 block of South Mirick. Officers will be following up on leads.

Burglary of a vehicle — A female complainant stated June 22 an unknown suspect entered her vehicle in the 900 block of South Brown and took a library identification card.

Credit/debit card abuse — A male complainant reported June 24 someone made several unauthorized transactions on his credit/debit card. Officers will be following up on leads.

Possession — Officers responded June 23 to a call of a theft in the 600 block of West Brock. They located the possible suspect while enroute to the call. The male suspect was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Possession — Officers responded June 23 to a report of suspicious activity by people inside the police department lobby. A female suspect was arrested for possession of a controlled substance.

Forgery — A female complainant stated June 24 an unidentified suspect used a withdrawal slip to take money out of her checking account.

Sherman Police

Failure to identify/fugitive — Officers stopped a vehicle June 12 for speeding in the 1700 block of South Gribble. A female passenger gave a false name and date of birth to the officers. It was learned the passenger had three active warrants for her arrest. The suspect was arrested and booked into the Grayson County Jail for the warrants and failure to identify/fugitive intent to give false information.

Assault — An officer responded June 12 to a disturbance in the 1800 block of West Crescent. A female and male were sitting in his truck when another female dragged the female out of the truck and assaulted her on the street. The victim reported only minor injuries. A report was taken and the case is under investigation.

Theft of property — A male came to the Sherman Police Department and advised his phone was stolen from a business in the 4100 block of Town Center Drive. The victim stated the phone was valued at $50. A report for theft of property less than $100 was completed.

Assault — Officers were dispatched June 13 to the 1100 block of Patricia Drive in response to an assault. They arrived and located both involved parties on scene. A female victim claimed her hair was pulled and her leg had sustained injuries. She had a visible abrasion on her leg. A report was generated for assault.

Assault — Officers responded June 14 to an assault in the 1000 block of Patricia Drive. Upon arrival, they spoke with all involved parties. It was reported three adults who all live together got into a verbal argument and then began shoving and hitting each other. There were no visible injuries from the assault. The involved parties agreed to separate for the night. A report was generated for assault causing bodily injury/family member.

Theft of property — A male victim stated June 14 his vehicle was stolen after he had an altercation with several people in the 1000 block of East Epstein. A report was taken for theft of property from $2,500-$30,000. The investigation is ongoing.

Public intoxication — Dispatch received a call June 14 to report an individual attempting to break into a residence in the 1400 block of North Cleveland. Officers arrived on scene and determined the male suspect was intoxicated. The suspect was arrested for public intoxication. A report for public intoxication was generated.

Duty on striking fixture — Officers were dispatched June 14 to a business in the 100 block of West US Highway 82. During the previous 12 hours at an unknown time, a vehicle had left the roadway and struck a fence and company equipment, damaging the property. A report was generated for duty on striking fixture/highway landscape greater than $200.

Theft of property — A male complainant made telephone contact June 14 with the public safety administrator regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property from his residence in the 3100 block of Versailles Drive. A report for theft from $100-$750 was completed.