The Caprock Jazz Concert, sponsored by the Lubbock Roots Historical Arts council, is scheduled for 6-9:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 6, at the Devitt Jones Auditorium in the Texas Tech Museum, 601 Indiana Ave.

Headliners are Tom Braxton, Blake Aaron and Joe McBride, and featuring Jazz Alley, and the Joy Harris Quartet.

Jazz saxophonist Braxton, a Lubbock native, has garnered critical acclaim from audiences of all ages from coast to coast and abroad for more than two decades. His albums have hit numerous jazz charts including Billboard, RadioWave, SmoothJazz.com, Groove Jazz Music, Capital Jazz Radio, and Amazon. His music incorporates elements of Jazz, Latin, funk, and R&B.

"I have to credit my dad with connecting me to jazz at an early age. He introduced me to all the jazz legends," Braxton said.

His most recent album, a collaborative album with Robert Sanae titled "The Other Side" was released in July 2016 on the Pacific Coast Jazz label.

Braxton, who attended Texas Tech, was inducted into the West Texas Walk of Fame in 2017.

Aaron, a multifaceted guitarist, composer and producer, is preparing to release his latest album, "Color & Passion," later this year.

The Southern California based musician alternates his lead voice among three of his favorite guitars: the D'Angelico hollow body, the Fender Stratocaster and the Cordoba Nylon string.

He is also a host of the popular syndicated "Blake Aaron Live w Tina Anderson," a live music radio show. His music is a mixture of jazz, R&B, soul, rock, blues and Latin sounds.

Born and raised in Fulton, Missouri, keyboardist/singer McBride began playing the piano when he was just 4. His earliest influences were gospel music, bebop, straight-ahead jazz, Motown, and ’70s R&B and funk. As a teenager, he found a new sound in jazz and began playing and singing at local jazz clubs.

Stricken with a degenerative eye disease that cost him his sight, that didn't stop McBride from continuing to perform. He attended college and majored in jazz performance. A visit to his brother in Dallas in 1985 turned into an abundant opportunity for McBride, who moved to North Texas and became one of the most popular musicians in the city's jazz scene.

His touring program pays tribute to "Brother Ray," where he performs classics by Ray Charles. He has also released a number of CDs with his own band, the Texas Rhythm Club.

In addition to the music, there will be food trucks and a cash bar available at the festival. Doors open at 4 p.m.

Tickets are $50 (plus fees) and are available for purchase at selectaseatlubbock.com or at these Select-A-Seat outlets: Texas Tech Student Union, Dollar Western Wear, Ralph's Records, Amigo's and United supermarkets, or the main office in the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center.

For more information, call (806) 535-2475.