For more than a century, the people of West Texas have relied upon the Ogallala Aquifer to nurture and sustain the region’s extensive agricultural interests, which have been a mighty economic driver, but the aquifer’s water levels have been in decline for years, and it will take the collective wisdom of numerous constituencies to slow and possibly reverse this troubling development.

The aquifer’s impact can be traced to the late 1880s, and no fewer than eight states have counted on the underground water source for not only agriculture, but also drinking water and numerous other uses. According to our recent story, the High Plains Underground Water Conservation District estimates there are approximately 60,000 wells throughout the 16 West Texas counties it covers.

This important resource is regularly stretched by these demands, amplified during times of drought, which seem to visit West Texas more often these days. As more and more rely upon the aquifer, conservation efforts and other methods of reducing aquifer use will become more important than ever.

“Agriculture here with the aquifer has been so good for so long, we’ve been totally dependent on it,” Barry Evans, a Kress producer in the Texas Alliance for Water Conservation, said in our story. “Now as it’s being depleted, we just can’t anymore, so we have to figure out how to go without it.”

Producers today have at their disposal more technology and more research and must leverage this information into efforts to become more efficient, preserving and protecting the aquifer for future generations. Complicating these efforts will be West Texas weather, always unpredictable, which is a continuing mixed blessing that producers must navigate their way through the best they can.

“There hasn’t been that much irrigation within the water district so far because of the rain,” Jason Coleman, general manager of the HPWD, said in our story in reference to above-average rainfall so far in 2019. “When we see those daily values stay constant, that tells us the pump is not on and the water level is staying there at a higher level.”

To its credit, the HPWD has initiated several long-term studies aimed at understanding the aquifer and the effects of pumping water over time. As our story pointed out, current projects include interactive maps and guides of the area covered in the water district.

Some area producers also are taking advantage of an application called FieldNET, which helps them track irrigation pivots through the ease of a phone or computer. The technology allows producers to see crops in distress and pinpoint water use to specific areas. The result is increased awareness as well as efficient use of water.

“All farmers are conscious of the water and the water we’re pumping,” Lloyd Arthur, a cotton producer from Ralls, said in our story. “We all know the Ogallala is being depleted and we’re trying to do our best to make it sustainable and profitable at the same time.”

Members of the Texas Alliance for Water Conservation have been working for water-wise approaches since 2005. In 2010, the group began using moisture sensors that inform growers of the depth the crops are rooted and where water is being pulled from. Similarly, Texas Tech researchers have been testing grazing methods shown to be successful in alfalfa-grass mixtures, leading to increased weight gain in cattle while using less water.

We applaud these efforts to address the aquifer’s depletion and look forward to continued innovations and initiatives meant to save this natural resource.