A police pursuit in Brownwood Tuesday morning began when a man was seen driving in circles at a major intersection and ended in the 400 block of East Commerce near the Cotton Patch, McAllister’s and Skillet’s restaurants.

Once stopped, Jeremy Lynn, 39, of Brownwood was removed from the vehicle and detained, Acting Brownwood Police Chief James Fuller said via email.

Lynn was taken by Lifeguard Ambulance to Brownwood Regional Medical Center for evaluation, and a charge of evading arrest in a vehicle is pending, Fuller said.

According to Fuller’s email:

At 11 a.m., Animal Control Officer Donald Plate came across a vehicle in the middle of the intersection of Main Street and Commerce. The driver was observed standing the vehicle, waving his arms.

The driver then entered the vehicle and began driving in circles, in a dangerous and erratic manner.

Officers with the Brownwood Police Department, Early Police Department, Brown County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety arrived to assist and a pursuit ensued. In an erratic and inconsistent manner, the vehicle traveled through various locations on East and West Commerce, into the Tractor Supply parking lot and onto C.C. Woodson before eventually coming to a stop in the 400 block of East Commerce.

Several police vehicles converged in the area, and Lynn was placed in the back of police Sgt. Zane Taylor’s patrol vehicle in the Cotton Patch parking lot.

After an ambulance arrived, Lynn was placed on a stretcher, evaluated for several minutes and place into an ambulance.