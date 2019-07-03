72ND DISTRICT COURT

JUDGE RUBEN G. REYES

Jeffery A Barrera and Jeffery R. Barrera against Ashley Valdez and Betty Valdez, suit on personal injury auto

99TH DISTRICT COURT

JUDGE WILLIAM C. SOWDER

Alysa Lortetta Castro and Sarah Nicole Huddleston against Patricia Elizando and Pedro Moreno, suit on personal injury auto

Jessica Rios against Austin Cullifer, suit on personal injury auto

237TH DISTRICT COURT

JUDGE LES HATCH

Joe Gonzales and Ernest Palacio Jr. against Hayley Chadwell, Eric James and Permian Basin Materials LLC, suit on personal injury auto

Capital One Bank USA NA against Robert C Kenney, suit on account