A storm sewer system on Wednesday leaked from an outlet near the south fork of the San Gabriel River, Georgetown officials said.

A resident Wednesday morning reported to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality that there was a sewage smell on Scenic Drive in Georgetown, city officials said. Crews found water flowing out of storm water outlet on Scenic Drive near University Avenue, and they traced the water flow to a 4-inch-diameter sewer line for a residential property several blocks away that was overflowing into a nearby storm water inlet.

The flow was "comparable to that of a kitchen faucet," Georgetown officials said.

The cause of the overflow was determined to be from a clogged service line, officials said. City staff cleared the clog and stopped the leak by 4 p.m. On Wednesday evening, officials said the crew was disinfecting the storm water line.

"The city cannot determine how long the leak existed or if any wastewater entered the San Gabriel River," Georgetown officials said in a statement. "The city is reporting this incident to the appropriate regulatory authority and working to prevent this from occurring in the future."