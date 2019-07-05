Brownwood City Council members will consider approving a settlement of a lawsuit filed against the city by the owners of a south Brownwood home when they meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Council members will consult in executive session with City Attorney Pat Chesser before reconvening into open session to consider taking action, the agenda for Tuesday’s council meeting states.

Jerry Shepherd filed a lawsuit in 2017 claiming the city is liable for water damage caused by a collapsed, city-owned drainage pipe that runs along an easement on his property at 2514 Good Shepherd, where the drainage pipe abuts Willis Creek.

Other agenda items include:

• Consider an ordinance on second and third/final readings to close an undeveloped alley between Avenue B and the alley between First and Second streets.

• Consider waiving any violations of restrictive covenants on property at 400 E. Commerce, resigning and releasing the restrictive covenant prohibiting the use of the property as a used car lot and quitclaiming any interest the city may have in the property to Terry and Holly Burnett.