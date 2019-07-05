Brown County Commissioners Court members will take on a busy agenda that includes “discussion of performance and contractual obligations of Lifeguard Ambulance” when they meet at 9 a.m. Monday.

Brown County Judge Paul Lilly placed the item on the agenda.

Lifeguard has been operating in Brown County since December 2015.

Other agenda items include:

• Certification and budgeting of new revenue from the TrueCore lease.

• Consider renewing the interlock agreement between the West Central Texas Council of Governments Regional 9-1-1 program and Brown County.

• Consider action on burn ban.

• Consider approval of installing a private water line on CR 411.

• Discussion and possible action regarding FEMA funding.

• Consider approving computer purchases for sheriff’s office.

• Consider approving repairs to Brown County 4H van.