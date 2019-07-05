EARLY — Early City Council members will consider joining the City of Brownwood and Brown County in hiring IWA Technical Services, Inc., a consulting engineer regarding radio communications equipment and services, when they meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The consultants told commissioners court members earlier the cities of Early and Bangs’ portions would be $2,000 each if those cities join in hiring the company.

Other agenda items include:

• Consider approving a variance to allow a controlled agricultural burn at 212 Sunnydale.

• Consider amending the residential building permit

fee schedule as required by recent legislation.

• Consider approving an agreement with TOASE Attorneys and Consultants for legal

services.

• Enter executive session to discuss matter of economic development.

• Reconvene into open session to consider action on executive session matters.

• Budget workshop.