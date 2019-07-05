EARLY — A “suspicious male” managed to avoid a patrolling Early police officer early Thursday morning, police said Friday.

A short time later, the officer — Cpl. Michelle Sheedy — saw the male relieving himself in a hotel parking lot and arrested Ryan Brown, 20, of Comanche, on charges of resisting arrest, search or transport, unlawful possession of a firearm and disorderly conduct/indecent exposure, police said.

Brown possessed a handgun that matched the description of a gun taken in a vehicle burglary, and more charges are expected, police said.

“That’s what you call good police work,” Early Police Chief David Mercer said of Sheedy.

According to an email from Early police:

Officers received a report of a vehicle burglary Wednesday in a hotel parking lot in the 100 block of Early Boulevard. The caller reported a gun had been taken.

Around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, Sheedy was patrolling through the parking lot of the Holiday Inn and saw a suspicious male. The male immediately made a furtive movement in an attempt to hide from the officer.

As Sheedy attempted to locate the person, a second person was located and detained for investigation. This person was later released.

Sheedy later located the male who ran urinating near the rear of the parking lot.

Sheedy attempted to detain the male, who resisted and tried to get away. Sheedy drew her Taser, and the male — identified as Brown — began to comply with her orders.

Brownwood police Cpl. Brandon Johnson arrived to assist, and officers placed Brown in a patrol vehicle. Officers located a handgun in plain view in Brown’s car. The gun matched the description of a gun reported stolen earlier.

Brown is free on bonds totaling $7,000, jail records state