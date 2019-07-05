Ed Kading will report to work Monday as the Brownwood Police Department’s new police chief.

Kading, who previously worked for the San Angelo Police Department, will be sworn in at 1 p.m. at the Law Enforcement Center training room.

Brownwood City Secretary Christi Wynn will administer the Oath of Office, and Sheriff Vance Hill will administer the Law Enforcement Oath of Honor.

Kading, a Huntsville native, was a lieutenant with the San Angelo Police Department, where he worked for more than 25 years before being named Brownwood police chief.

Kading’s assignments with the San Angelo Police Department included SWAT team commander and commander of the Street Crimes Division, which includes narcotics, gangs and special operations.

City Manager Emily Crawford recommended Kading to the City Council with the unanimous support of the Police Chief Interview Committee, consisting of councilmen Larry Mathis and Draco Miller, Brownwood Municipal Police Association President Fred Bastardo, Vice President Ray Slayton and Crawford.

