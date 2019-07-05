EAST AUSTIN

Open house Wednesday

on Boggy Creek Trail changes

Austin Public Works and Austin Transportation will host an open house from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday on the preliminary design for proposed changes Boggy Creek Trail from Rosewood Avenue to East 12th Street.

The open house will be at the Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, 1156 Hargrave St.

The proposed project would build a new 12-foot-wide concrete trail adjacent to the existing 6-foot sidewalk, allowing for separation of people walking from people biking and using other wheeled devices. This segment would connect to an existing crushed granite trail south of Rosewood Avenue and to the Urban Trails Program's newly constructed Upper Boggy Creek Trail from East 12th Street to the MLK Jr. MetroRail Station.

The comment period will be open through Aug. 11.

For more information: bit.ly/326Qvo1.

CENTRAL TEXAS

Applications accepted

for LCRA project grants

The Lower Colorado River Authority is accepting grant applications for community development projects in LCRA's wholesale electric or water service areas through July 31.

Applications for the Community Development Partnership Program grants are available at lcra.org/cdpp. Most of the grants are for $25,000 or less, but every cycle includes two or three grants of up to $50,000.

The grant program recently awarded more than $470,000 to help fund 22 projects, including providing emergency equipment to firefighters and other first responders, a backup generator for a medical center and community center and library renovations. To date, LCRA and its wholesale electric customers have awarded 1,717 community grants totaling more than $45 million. When combined with more than $224 million in community-raised matching funds, the total investment in communities is almost $270 million.

Eligible organizations include volunteer fire departments, emergency responders, local governments, schools, libraries, civic groups, museums and other nonprofits. For-profit entities, individuals, professional associations and nonprofits with limited group memberships are not eligible.

BASTROP

MacRoberts named

Bluebonnet principal

David MacRoberts has been hired as Bluebonnet Elementary’s new principal after Alison Hall was promoted to principal of Cedar Creek Intermediate last month.

MacRoberts is expected to start his position at Bluebonnet Elementary immediately, the school district said in a statement.

“My vision is to serve as an instructional leader who works with parents, students, teachers and district leadership to foster a professional learning community that empowers students to their fullest potential,” MacRoberts said.

MacRoberts brings 15 years of campus leadership experience to Bluebonnet Elementary. He has served as principal of Veramendi Elementary, a school he opened in 2017, and Lamar Elementary, both in the New Braunfels school district.

BUDA

City manager takes over

as association president

Buda City Manager Kenneth Williams has taken over as president of the Texas City Management Association for 2019-20.

Williams has served as city manager of Buda since 2008. He is responsible for the day-to-day operations of the city, applies strategic direction, implements council policies and coordinates community issues. He has previously served as a code inspector, director of public works, emergency management coordinator and assistant city manager of administrative services in Lufkin, and as city manager of Diboll.

The association consists of local government professionals who aim to promote the highest standards of governance, service, leadership, ethics and education while embracing individual and regional diversity for the benefit of the membership and cities like Buda.

CEDAR PARK

Library to screen

'Goosebumps 2' Tuesday

The Cedar Park Public Library, 550 Discovery Blvd., will host a family movie screening of “Goosebumps 2: Haunted Halloween” at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The move is rated PG, and is 90 minutes. Food and drinks in closed-lid containers will be allowed.

— American-Statesman staff