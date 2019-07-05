About 10 minutes into a city-run July 4 fireworks display at a Kyle golf course, all the fireworks accidentally went off at once, causing a few small grass fires, Kyle officials said Thursday.

Firefighters were already on scene at the Plum Creek Golf Course and immediately extinguished the fires, said Kim Hilsenbeck, city spokeswoman. No one was injured, and the incident did not cause structural damage, she said.

The event, which was meant to be 30 minutes long, was canceled early.

Hilsenbeck said she was unsure what caused the accidental explosion. The city advertised the then-upcoming show on Facebook, calling it "the largest fireworks show in the history of Kyle."

City officials are considering planning to either schedule a makeup show or add additional time to a planned fireworks display at the city's upcoming "Pie in the Sky" hot air balloon festival over Labor Day weekend, Hilsenbeck said.

A nearby witness caught the incident on video (warning: crude language).

Kyle FireWork Show Blew Up!!! that was insane@fox7austin@KVUEpic.twitter.com/MkykDn9Zym

— Steve Castro (@SteveACastro)July 5, 2019