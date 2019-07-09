My wife and I are both retired Air Force officers. We have enjoyed the Lubbock 4th of July Parade for many years. There are two negative trends I would like to point out. The one that has my dander up the most is that at least four floats or large vehicles had kids armed with water cannons, hosing down the crowd. It’s like getting hit with a garden hose. Last year one kid nailed my wife, my dog, and myself with a water cannon. Besides getting us uncomfortably wet, our stuff including expensive phones got wet and our long-haired dachshund got drenched. Wet dog smell. Wonderful. This year we had an umbrella deployed which seemed to just be a tempting target.

Next, we have noticed a marked reduction in parade participants ever since the route changed from heading west to Texas Tech campus to who knows where east of town. One of the first casualties was the local hot dog chain float that we used to march behind with our weenie dogs. Used to be more horses. We saw one.

Finally, a very professional and friendly nearby policeman had to divert a toddler from a fast crawl under the wheels of a moving parade vehicle to grab a piece of candy tossed from a previous float. This would have been a national headline type disaster.

All in all, watching the parade from the safety of my living room is looking better and better.

Major W. C. Robinson, USAF (Ret.), Lubbock