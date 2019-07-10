DRIPPING SPRINGS

Gearing named Region 13

Superintendent of the Year

Dripping Springs school district Superintendent Bruce Gearing has been named the Region 13 Superintendent of the Year in the 2019 Texas Association of School Boards Superintendent of the Year program.

The program has recognized superintendents for excellence and achievement in educational leadership since 1984. Regional winners are chosen for strong leadership skills, dedication to improving educational quality, ability to build effective employee relations, student performance and commitment to public involvement in education. The regional awardees will interview with a state selection committee Aug. 23-24; five state finalists will then be selected. The Texas Superintendent of the Year will be announced Sept. 21 at the 2019 Texas Association of School Administrators/TASB Convention in Dallas.

Gearing came to Dripping Springs school district in February 2012. Before moving to Dripping Springs, he served as superintendent of Marshall school district from 2009-12, three years as an assistant superintendent at the Mount Pleasant school district, one year as a junior high principal and four years as an elementary principal. A native of South Africa, Gearing started his career teaching science and math at the high school level, including three years at international schools.

CENTRAL AUSTIN

'Fix-it Clinic' Saturday

at Recycled Reads

A Fix-it Clinic, where volunteer coaches with repair knowledge will teach attendees how to fix items, will take place from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Recycled Reads Bookstore at the Austin Public Library, 5335 Burnet Road.

Attendees are expected to be active participants in trying to fix items with guidance from coaches; dropping off items for repair will not be permitted. Sewing machines and other tools will be available for use, but participants are encouraged to bring their own machines and any replacement parts. Examples of items that can be fixed at the clinic include clothing, jewelry, accessories, toys, small appliances and electronics.

For information or to register: bit.ly/30p3Iqn.

NORTHEAST AUSTIN

Japanese shodo troupe

to headline festival

A shodo troupe from Oita High School in Japan will headline the 2019 Oita Japan Festival #OitaATX, a family-friendly celebration of Japanese culture that will run from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron Road.

Shodo is a calligraphy performance that combines traditional calligraphy with music and dance. The event will also include local ukulele duo Sho and Shin, Japanese drumming by Austin Taiko, Kendo martial arts and hands-on children activities such as origami folding, kanji writing and using chopsticks. Seminars about traveling and doing business in Japan and a 2020 educational travel experience for high school students will be conducted.

Attendees may purchase traditional Japanese food and participate in a silent auction.

Tickets cost $10 for ages 13 and older, $5 for ages 5-12 and free for children ages 4 and younger. Limited tickets will be sold at the door.

For more information or tickets: austinoita.org.

WEST LAKE HILLS

Representative sought

for wastewater panel

The city of West Lake Hills is seeking a residential representative for its wastewater commission.



Candidates must be a city resident and must be receiving wastewater service at their residence or be approved for connection to the system.



For applications or more information: bit.ly/2YImjNZ.





BUDA

'Coco' shown Friday

at Mill and Grain

The city of Buda will present a screening of Pixar’s “Coco” as part of its Movies in the Park series at 8:45 p.m. Friday at Buda Mill and Grain, 306 S. Main St.

“Coco” is rated PG and is 109 minutes. Seating is on the grass; attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets. Concessions will be available. Admission is free.

MCDADE

Watermelon Festival

set for Saturday

The McDade Watermelon Festival will be from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Watermelon Festival grounds, 143 Bastrop St.

The festival will include watermelon, a car show at 8 a.m. with awards at 2 p.m., the Watermelon Queens Revue and a parade at 10:30 a.m. along Main Street. An auction will be held at 5 p.m. Other activities include bingo, a seed spitting contest, horseshoe tournament and children’s activities.

For more information: mcdadetexas.com.

— American-Statesman staff