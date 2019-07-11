“9 to 5” opens at the Lyric Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Friday for the first of eight performances over two weekends.

Show times are:

• 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 12

• 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13

• 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 13

• 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 14

• 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 19

• 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 19

• 7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 20

• 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 21

Tickets are available at the Lyric Theatre website, www.brownwoodlyrictheatre.com

The website provides a plot summary of the delightful, high-energy comedy, which features clever song-and-dance numbers, some sass and the strong performances from individuals and ensemble that characterize any Lyric production.

“9 to 5” tells the story of Doralee, Violet and Judy – three office workmates pushed to the boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss, Franklin Hart Jr. Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the girls manage to reform their office – or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit?

The cast includes Shannon Lee (Violet Newstead), Jennifer Reeves (Doralee Rhodes), Caitlyn Tidwell (Judy Bernly), David Quillin (Franklin Hart Jr.), Danielle Rosborough (Roz Keith), Jay Fraze (Joe), Jim Bush (Dwayne), James Williams (Josh), Alisa Hinton (Missy), Brittany Martin (Maria), Drex Holt (Dick), Reagan Fraze (Kathy), Cayla Furry (Margaret), Doug Turner (Bob Enright), Doug House (Tinsworthy and cop), Val Nelson (doctor), Angie Calfa (candy striper), Taylor Crow (orderly), Taffy Watts (new employee).

Ensembles consist of Abbi Allen, Cathy Allen, Carene Baslee, Holli Blanton, Kirsten Bush, Angie calf, Reagan Fraze, Cayla Furry, Alisa Hinton, Ashton Jones, Brittany Martin, Valerie Nelson, Peggy Powell, Rebel Quillin, Taffy Watts, Kate Yantis, Garry Eoff, Rick Henschke, Rickey Jones, Josh Lawson, Chase Phelps, Kaedon Robertson, Jayce Thedford and Edward Yantis.