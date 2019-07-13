Geneva Reed-Veal said her daughter, Sandra Bland, continues to have an impact four years after her death.

Bland's controversial death on July 13, 2015 — when she was found hanging in her Waller County Jail cell, three days after being arrested during a routine traffic stop — sparked nationwide protests and resulted in significant criminal justice reforms.

"People want to tuck things away and say, ‘But, oh, that was four years ago,’” Reed-Veal said Saturday at a service in East Austin honoring her daughter. "It seems like yesterday."

The city of Austin this week declared July 13 to be Sandra Bland Day. In a proclamation requested by City Council Member Natasha Harper-Madison's office, city officials noted Bland's “wrongful death was a call to action across the United States to change the way the criminal justice system produces unequal outcomes."

"If it were not for advocates, if it were not for just concerned folks, if it were not for people of all colors all races, all backgrounds … Sandra Bland’s name would have been pushed under the rug like so many others," Reed-Veal said after being presented with the proclamation. "Just type out the latest tragedy that involved police brutality and you will find a new name that you haven’t heard. You will find a name that has been forgotten. … Sandy, thank God, has her legacy sealed. But there are many, many more before her, there have been many, many after her, and we have got to be about the business of reminding people to say their names, too."

Reed-Veal's remarks came during an event described as day of advocacy and healing held at the historically black Huston-Tillotson University and organized by the Austin-based nonprofit Community Advocacy and Healing Project. The program included mindfulness exercises and conversations about race and privilege.

The organization's founder, Fatima Mann, was critical in bringing Bland's case to national attention, organizing protests in Austin after her arrest and death in 2015.

"I just saw myself, and in seeing myself I had to do something," Mann said. "I have been doing what I would want somebody to do for me if they heard that I had been found dead in prison. I would want the entire world to be in an uproar and make sure that the world knew my name and made sure my legacy was honored."

Bland, who was 28 years old and a graduate of Prairie View A&M University, had been outspoken on social media about police brutality and the plight of African Americans, often using the hashtag #SandySpeaks to voice her opinions.

She had just taken a job at the university, near Houston, when she was pulled over for failing to signal a lane change and arrested near the campus.

Dashboard camera footage showed Bland, who was black, being ordered out of her car and threatened with a stun gun by state trooper Brian Encinia, who is white. She was arrested for assault and found dead in her jail cell three days later. Her death was ruled a suicide.

An investigation later faulted jailers for not properly screening Bland for being at risk, since she had said in her intake that she was depressed and had previously attempted suicide. It also found that jail staff had not received mental health training or followed proper procedures to check on inmates.

Encinia was indicted by a grand jury for perjury for lying in his report. The charge was eventually dropped after he agreed never to work in law enforcement again.

Protesters expressed outrage that Bland was arrested for the minor traffic infraction, raising questions of bias and excessive force by police against African Americans.

Bland "deserves a day in the state of Texas, not just in Austin," Mann said. "A black woman who lost her life in this horrible way has her own day because she deserves one."

Many people at Saturday's event attended Prairie View A&M at the time of Bland's arrest, including Mirissa Tucker, now 25, who also participated in protests outside the jail where Bland died four years ago.

"Just hearing the story and seeing the corruption from the Waller County system and what they were trying to do to cover up things, it didn’t sit well with me," she recalled Saturday. "I realized that there were so many opportunities for this to happen to somebody else, a student maybe. I just wanted to be able to fight for that not to happen."

Bland's death inspired state lawmakers to pass criminal justice reforms in 2017 through the Sandra Bland Act, which requires jails to divert mentally ill inmates toward treatment, makes it easier for them to obtain personal recognizance bonds and requires independent investigation of jail deaths.

Bland's case was thrust into the spotlight again this year when a 39-second cellphone video she recorded of her arrest surfaced. Previously, only dash cam video had been released and another video taken by a bystander. The newly released video sparked arguments among lawmakers and Texas Department of Public Safety officials about their transparency with regard to the case.

Bland's family members have long disputed state officials' account of events, saying Bland's death was not a suicide. In 2016, they settled a wrongful lawsuit against Texas officials for $1.9 million.

On Saturday, Reed-Veal said that despite the institutional changes made after her daughter's death, the system that failed Bland is still in place. She called on everyone to help inspire change.

"At the end of the day, someone should still be held accountable for what happened to Sandy," she said. "When you have somebody who walked into a state facility and had to be wheeled out … there’s something wrong. That’s a systemic problem, and Sandy’s not the only one. It could be you one day."